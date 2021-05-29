Benjamin Silbermann Sells 25,000 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $1,588,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,500,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,500,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $4,125,264.00.

PINS opened at $65.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,088.33 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Pinterest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 412.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

