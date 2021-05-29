Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Director Rheo A. Brouillard Sells 10,574 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Director Rheo A. Brouillard sold 10,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $284,546.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,117.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE BHLB opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.54. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $27.81. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 106.72%. Research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,119 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $14,466,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.