Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised Best Buy to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.53.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $116.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.76. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $75.23 and a 52-week high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $485,242.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,298 shares of company stock worth $5,600,588 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 15,229.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 11,270 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,054 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 40,639 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 11,823 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

