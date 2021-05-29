Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Upgraded to “Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.53.

Best Buy stock opened at $116.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $75.23 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.65 and a 200-day moving average of $112.76.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 52.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $139,348.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,425.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 10,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $1,292,070.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,153,239.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,588. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,939 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,803 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,673,164 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $537,004,000 after purchasing an additional 240,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,446,207 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $509,271,000 after buying an additional 105,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,561,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $355,409,000 after buying an additional 239,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

