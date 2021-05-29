BidiPass (BDP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $17,184.00

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 29th. One BidiPass coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 63.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BidiPass has a market cap of $154,010.16 and approximately $17,184.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00072905 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $298.53 or 0.00857172 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,058.58 or 0.08782017 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00087560 BTC.

BidiPass (BDP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

