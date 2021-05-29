Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.71.

Several research analysts have commented on BIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Sunday, March 7th.

Get Big Lots alerts:

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $326,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $306,577.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,747.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Big Lots by 232.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BIG traded down $3.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.94. 3,160,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,543. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $72.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.75. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is 16.33%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.