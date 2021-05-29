Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the April 29th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 797,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Binovi Technologies stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. 112,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,849. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05. Binovi Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.28.
About Binovi Technologies
