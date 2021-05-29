Bintex Futures (BNTX) Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. Bintex Futures has a total market cap of $77,683.16 and $1.34 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bintex Futures has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00002255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00058329 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.05 or 0.00313045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00192021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003979 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.34 or 0.00764233 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

