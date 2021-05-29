BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Trading 10.1% Higher

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)’s share price traded up 10.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.16. 198,866 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 688,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and related illnesses in Israel. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

