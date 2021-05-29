Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bioventus Inc. delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products which help people heal quickly and safely. It includes offerings for osteoarthritis, surgical and non-surgical bone healing. Bioventus Inc. is based in DURHAM, N.C. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bioventus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bioventus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.40.

NYSE:BVS opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.35. Bioventus has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $19.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.81. As a group, analysts expect that Bioventus will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BVS. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter worth approximately $5,987,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter worth approximately $10,314,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

