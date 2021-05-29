BitBall (BTB) One Day Trading Volume Hits $756,218.00

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. BitBall has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $756,218.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,302.59 or 0.99898193 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00034240 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00010674 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00082150 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000998 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.