Bitcloud Market Cap Reaches $740,404.20 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 31.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 29th. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $740,404.20 and $198.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0202 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,866.66 or 1.00022112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00036706 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00010813 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.72 or 0.01080685 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.11 or 0.00551113 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.39 or 0.00382643 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007432 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00087972 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,656,600 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

