Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Price Tops $0.48

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 29th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a market cap of $8.37 million and approximately $50.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000091 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002158 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Profile

Bitcoin 2 (CRYPTO:BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

