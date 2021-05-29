BitGreen (BITG) Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 29th. One BitGreen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000686 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BitGreen has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. BitGreen has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and $2,798.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00072227 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00046514 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.31 or 0.00268550 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00053196 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00032525 BTC.

BitGreen (CRYPTO:BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

