BitGreen (BITG) Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. BitGreen has a total market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $2,798.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitGreen has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One BitGreen coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000686 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00072227 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00046514 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.31 or 0.00268550 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00053196 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00032525 BTC.

About BitGreen

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

