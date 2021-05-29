BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.98 Million

Equities analysts expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) to report sales of $100.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BlackLine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100.50 million to $101.50 million. BlackLine posted sales of $83.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full year sales of $416.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $412.11 million to $419.34 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $504.07 million, with estimates ranging from $491.57 million to $525.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.82.

Shares of BL stock opened at $103.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.49. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $71.02 and a 52-week high of $154.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -81.87 and a beta of 0.89.

In other BlackLine news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 3,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $375,204.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,705,714.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $1,049,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,912,932.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,013 shares of company stock worth $18,455,062. 10.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,006,000 after purchasing an additional 40,393 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after buying an additional 14,127 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 59,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,307,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

