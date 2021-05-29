BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 81.2% from the April 29th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:CII remained flat at $$20.33 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 71,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,186. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.51. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $20.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $469,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 5.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 398,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 21,981 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 25.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 63,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 12,780 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

