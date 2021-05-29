BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,240,510 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,304,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.82% of FOX worth $1,455,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of FOX by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,281,000 after buying an additional 12,001,025 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of FOX by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,032,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,163,000 after buying an additional 477,510 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,311,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of FOX by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,759,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,766,000 after buying an additional 625,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FOX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,484,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,469,000 after buying an additional 15,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on FOXA. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

FOXA stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.89. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. Equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.