BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,460,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 181,912 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $1,735,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLT. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 383.1% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,269,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,255,000 after buying an additional 1,799,953 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,887,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,067,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,196,000 after purchasing an additional 618,617 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 352,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,770,000 after purchasing an additional 230,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 341,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,617,000 after purchasing an additional 182,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLT opened at $274.44 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.88 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $282.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.