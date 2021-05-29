BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,598 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $1,620,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.80.

NYSE:CRL opened at $337.99 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.76 and a twelve month high of $349.13. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,755,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $5,541,091.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,096,153.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,702 shares of company stock worth $12,401,747. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

