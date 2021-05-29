BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,600,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,743,862 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Generac worth $1,506,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GNRC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,169,000 after acquiring an additional 810,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,036,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Generac by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,560,000 after buying an additional 514,998 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,351,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Generac by 4,454.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 194,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,167,000 after buying an additional 189,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.69.

GNRC stock opened at $328.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.72 and a 52-week high of $364.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,098 shares of company stock valued at $12,693,731. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

