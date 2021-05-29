Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth $276,644,000. Canaan Partners IX LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth $105,093,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth $79,209,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,731,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth about $47,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 price target (up previously from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Lightspeed POS stock opened at $71.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.79 and a 200-day moving average of $64.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.60. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.55.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 56.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

