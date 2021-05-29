Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 42,332 Shares of Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) by 79.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,332 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRSP. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Perspecta during the first quarter worth about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Perspecta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Perspecta during the first quarter valued at $226,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Perspecta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.12.

PRSP stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Perspecta Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $29.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.26.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

