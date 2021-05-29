Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $295,000 Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 9.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 59,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,710,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 112,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WLTW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.57.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $261.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $179.31 and a 52-week high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

