Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETWO. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter worth $315,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in E2open Parent during the first quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter worth about $19,781,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of E2open Parent stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $14.58.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides end-to-end and cloud-based supply chain management SaaS platform worldwide. The company's software solutions orchestrate complex global supply chains and drive compelling value and ROI for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing, and supply management.

