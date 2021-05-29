Blueshift Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,737,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,795,000 after acquiring an additional 56,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth $83,850,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 114.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 531,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,565,000 after buying an additional 43,135 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Woodward by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 508,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,849,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $127.18 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.88 and a 52 week high of $130.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.73.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

In related news, Director Paul Donovan sold 5,383 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $700,059.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $838,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,211 shares of company stock worth $3,907,428. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WWD. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.11.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

