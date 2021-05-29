BMO Capital Markets Boosts Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $35.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.14.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $39.16 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,919.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.35.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,593 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $103,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 18,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,656 shares of company stock worth $1,991,200. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $1,336,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 521.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.