BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 50,353 Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 70.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,353 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,804,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,507,000 after buying an additional 332,263 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth $46,873,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth $40,248,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth $28,737,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 463,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,728,000 after buying an additional 78,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCXI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChemoCentryx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.37 and its 200 day moving average is $52.18. The firm has a market cap of $707.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.43.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 91.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 33,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $2,264,485.56. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 91,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,243,758.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pui San Kwan sold 3,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $229,336.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,630.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,903 shares of company stock worth $2,709,821. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI).

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.