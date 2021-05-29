BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 83,847 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 97.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,847 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $5,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in The Mosaic during the first quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in The Mosaic by 133.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in The Mosaic by 528.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in The Mosaic by 372.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.66.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $36.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average is $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

