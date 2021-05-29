BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $5.58 Million Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 566.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,623 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $5,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,085,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,922,000 after buying an additional 36,230 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 974,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,997,000 after buying an additional 14,838 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 799,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,419,000 after buying an additional 23,876 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 711,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,156,000 after buying an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,080,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.14.

In other news, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $286,919.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at $857,546.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,200 shares of company stock worth $1,292,783 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $139.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.79. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $143.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

