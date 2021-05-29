BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $5.84 Million Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 760,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 48,701 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 12,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,402 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

NYSE ET opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.47. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.52.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.