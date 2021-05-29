BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 469.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,496,000 after purchasing an additional 53,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,911 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $433,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.30.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $334.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.01 and a 1-year high of $365.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $328.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 25.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total transaction of $777,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,850.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

