BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 55.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 316,593 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.55.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.50. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $25.39.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

In related news, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 50,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.