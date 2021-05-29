BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Short Interest Update

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 73.0% from the April 29th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of BHKLY stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,287. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.70. BOC Hong Kong has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $76.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $5.7573 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance.

