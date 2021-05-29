Boosted Finance Hits Market Cap of $1.06 Million (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 29th. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $13,255.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.71 or 0.00051728 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00058393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.04 or 0.00315644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.27 or 0.00190702 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $263.46 or 0.00769742 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

