Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAH. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of BAH stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $84.93. The company had a trading volume of 576,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.40 and its 200 day moving average is $84.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $70.11 and a one year high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 412.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

