Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 71.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAH opened at $84.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $70.11 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.95%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

