BOX (NYSE:BOX) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Raymond James

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BOX. DA Davidson reduced their target price on BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BOX currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.85.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 47.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,039.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in BOX by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

