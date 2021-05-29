BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.710-0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $845 million-$853 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $844.71 million.BOX also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.71-$0.76 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:BOX traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $23.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,531,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,514. BOX has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $26.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.25 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 47.89%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $634,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,039.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

