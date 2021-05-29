BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.17-$0.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $211-$212 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.56 million.BOX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 0.710-0.760 EPS.

Shares of BOX stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,531,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average of $19.85. BOX has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $26.47.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 47.89% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on BOX shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised BOX from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,090,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,039.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

