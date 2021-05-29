BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.170-0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $211 million-$212 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.52 million.BOX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 0.710-0.760 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded BOX from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.85. BOX has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $26.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 47.89% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BOX will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,090,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,039.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

