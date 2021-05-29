BOX (NYSE:BOX) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BOX. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of BOX opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -83.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. BOX has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $26.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.85.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 47.89% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that BOX will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $634,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,090,172 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,039.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BOX by 339.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,048 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in BOX by 16.1% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 12,746,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,664,000 after buying an additional 1,769,842 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,609,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BOX by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,004,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,731,000 after buying an additional 1,525,202 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BOX during the first quarter valued at about $28,599,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

