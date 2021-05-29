BOX (NYSE:BOX) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

BOX (NYSE:BOX) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BOX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

NYSE:BOX opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.85. BOX has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $26.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 47.89% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $634,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,172 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,039.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BOX by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BOX by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in BOX by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in BOX by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

