BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 376.67 ($4.92).

A number of research firms recently commented on BP. Barclays upgraded BP to a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BP from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on BP from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of BP traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 306.15 ($4.00). The company had a trading volume of 37,456,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. BP has a twelve month low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 305.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 274.58. The company has a market capitalization of £62.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. BP’s payout ratio is -38.07%.

In related news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 97 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 315 ($4.12) per share, for a total transaction of £305.55 ($399.20). Also, insider Tushar Morzaria purchased 15,696 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £47,088 ($61,520.77).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

