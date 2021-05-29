Brady (NYSE:BRC) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.94

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.94 and last traded at $57.82, with a volume of 1307 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Brady had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

In related news, VP Russell Shaller sold 2,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $144,422.19. Also, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $82,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,959.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,687 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,683 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brady in the first quarter worth approximately $1,577,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Brady in the first quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Brady in the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Brady in the first quarter worth approximately $731,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Brady in the first quarter worth approximately $502,000. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brady Company Profile (NYSE:BRC)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

