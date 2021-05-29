BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) Short Interest Update

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 79.6% from the April 29th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,435,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BrewBilt Manufacturing stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 49,231,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,182,328. BrewBilt Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.07.
BrewBilt Manufacturing Company Profile
