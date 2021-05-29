BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) Short Interest Update

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 79.6% from the April 29th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,435,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BrewBilt Manufacturing stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 49,231,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,182,328. BrewBilt Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.07.

BrewBilt Manufacturing Company Profile

BrewBilt Manufacturing, Inc custom designs, hand crafts, and integrates processing, fermentation, and distillation processing systems for the craft beer, cannabis, and hemp industries in California. The company is based in Grass Valley, California.

