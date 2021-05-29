Brian Mcgee Sells 12,592 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CFO Brian Mcgee sold 12,592 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $126,801.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 311,831 shares in the company, valued at $3,140,138.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Mcgee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoPro alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Brian Mcgee sold 9,042 shares of GoPro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $87,164.88.

GPRO stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.47. GoPro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -102.00 and a beta of 1.21.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $203.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diametric Capital LP increased its position in GoPro by 266.3% in the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 93,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 68,165 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,328,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in GoPro by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 760,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after buying an additional 313,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,836,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. GoPro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.48.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.