British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,658,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,744,000 after buying an additional 29,616 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,926,000 after buying an additional 200,897 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 934,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,052,000 after buying an additional 427,677 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 874,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,784,000 after buying an additional 55,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 785,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,461,000 after buying an additional 10,574 shares in the last quarter. 5.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.91. The company has a market capitalization of $88.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BTI shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

