Brokerages Anticipate Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) to Announce $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) will announce $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alliant Energy’s earnings. Alliant Energy posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alliant Energy.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $57.15 on Monday. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $58.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,178,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,492 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,605,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,069,000 after buying an additional 131,656 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 65.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,791 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,145,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,681,000 after buying an additional 885,481 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,561,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,429,000 after purchasing an additional 111,863 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

