Brokerages Anticipate Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) to Post -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cerecor’s earnings. Cerecor posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerecor will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cerecor.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Cerecor had a negative net margin of 1,653.76% and a negative return on equity of 193.20%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CERC shares. Maxim Group raised Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cerecor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Cerecor stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $2.64. The stock had a trading volume of 618,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,776. Cerecor has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $252.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.91.

In other Cerecor news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cerecor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Cerecor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cerecor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cerecor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Cerecor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company develops monosaccharide therapies for the treatment of congenital disorders of glycosylation, such as CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803. It is also involved in the developing of CERC-007, an anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult onset stills disease and multiple myeloma, as well as for the treatment of systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis; CERC-006, an oral mTORC1/2 inhibitor to treat complex lymphatic malformations; and CERC-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as for the treatment of pediatric-onset Crohn's diseases.

